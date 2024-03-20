1 Injured After Moore Auto-Pedestrian Accident

One person is injured after an auto-pedestrian accident in Moore Tuesday night, police confirmed.

By: News 9

Moore Police confirmed that a car struck a person on a scooter crossing the road near Southwest 34th Street and Telephone Road.

Police say that the driver of the car is cooperating with police and that the injured person was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.