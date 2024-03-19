1 Injured, 1 Arrested After Road Rage Incident Ends In Gunfire

Police say an incident that started as road rage between the suspect's wife and the victim ended with one person in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

By: News 9

Investigators say the suspect, Samer Abolhosn, went looking for the victim in their neighborhood near Northwest 178th and May after Abolhosn's wife described a situation that made her feel uncomfortable with the victim.

Abolhosn got in his vehicle and scanned the neighborhood based on descriptions given by his wife.

Police say he found the victim's vehicle not far away and waited until the victim came outside, at which point an altercation between the two of them occurred, and police say Abolhosn shot the victim.

Police say Abolhosn then called 9-1-1.

An affidavit says he told police he felt threatened.

He was arrested on an assault and battery complaint.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and at last check, is stable.