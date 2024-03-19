Police Address Safety Issues Near Bricktown Where Metro Man Died In Car Crash

Oklahoma City police announced plans on Tuesday to make a dangerous road near Bricktown safer for drivers.

A man died in a car crash on Saturday in the area near Sheridan Road and Lincoln Boulevard.

The stretch of dangerous roadway is down the street from the Bricktown Police Station. Police said they will address the problem area to city traffic planners. “We’ve investigated multiple, over the years, multiple fatalities that have happened on the outskirts of Bricktown,” said Major Dan Stewart, Oklahoma City Police Department Bricktown Division.

The most recent police deadly crash investigation hit home for Angela Neal. “We were supposed to see him Sunday the following day,” said Angela Neal, crash victim’s mother.

Neal visited the crash site to find anything that might have belonged to her son 37-year-old Joshua Neal. “I got his wallet, but I mean he’s gone so I’m just gonna have to take what I can get,” said Neal.

Neal's girlfriend Lashay Rhodes, 36, was driving the morning of the crash. Investigators said the car went over a barrier, through a fence and landed on railroad tracks. “The officer said she was highly intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed,” said Neal. “On the wrong side of the street.”

Major Dan Stewart said besides increasing DUI patrols in Bricktown, the police department has several plans to make the area safer. “Really once you mix alcohol with confusing intersection it becomes problematic,” said Stewart. “That area where the fatality accident happened on the east side of Bricktown,” said Stewart. “It’s typically a little darker so we’re making strides to lighten that up.”

Police will also include the city's traffic engineers in the safety planning.

“We’re going to request that they evaluate and see if there is anything they can do to prevent future accidents,” said Stewart.

Police said Neal was not wearing his seatbelt and Rhodes was arrested for DUI, manslaughter, speeding, and driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

