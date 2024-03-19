Local Organization Works To Help Break The Cycle, Fight The Stigma Of Addiction

Peaceful Family Oklahoma is working to make a change for the 250,000 children affected by a loved one's addiction in Oklahoma by providing a safe space for kids to be kids.

By: News 9

A local organization is working to make a change for the 250,000 children affected by a loved one's addiction in Oklahoma.

Peaceful Family Oklahoma has a simple idea: to help break the cycle of addiction and make sure that kids have a safe place just to be kids.

President and Executive Director of Peaceful Family Oklahoma, Lisa Reed, joined News 9 this morning to discuss the effects of addiction on children and how their organization hopes to help.

Reed said children are more receptive to things around them than many adults may think.

She said children who are impacted by addiction in their families without intervention are eight times more likely to develop a substance use disorder themselves.

The mission at Peaceful Family is to be that intervention and provide a safe place for kids.

"Our message to kids is, you're not alone. It's not your fault. And there is hope. And we know that hope is one of the greatest predictors of resilience," Reed said. "That's what we're doing is trying to give kids the tools and the knowledge and the support so that they can become the heroes of their own story."

She said their model is evidence-based and was created by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, but is in a day camp format.

"If we can make it fun for them to explore what their experiences have been in a peer-to-peer setting, so they're with other kids who have the same lived experiences, then they can really make progress that might not otherwise happen in a different setting," Reed said.

Services are completely free due to their supporters.

Reed said there is a lot of stigma that surrounds addiction, and if they can remove that barrier, families can heal and grow.

"It is a disease, and everyone can heal from it," Reed said. "And for kids, there's hope. And, if they can come and be a part of our program with other kids, then they can have a totally different future."

To get help from Peaceful Family Oklahoma or to donate or volunteer, CLICK HERE.