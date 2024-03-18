1 Arrested After Fatal Crash Near Bricktown

One person was arrested after a fatal crash near Bricktown in Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police say Lashay Rhodes was leaving Bricktown heading eastbound on West Sheridan Avenue when she drove through a dead end, a fence, and up a hill, landing the car on its side.

Rhodes' passenger, Joshua Neal, died in the crash. Rhodes was hospitalized, and was determined to have been speeding and driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Police later arrested Rhodes for driving under the influence and first-degree manslaughter.