A proposed bill would provide federal funding for a new terminal, a passenger waiting area, a pilots lounge and a classroom for aviation education at the Guthrie-Edmond Regional Airport

By: News 9

A proposed bill would mean the Guthrie-Edmond Regional Airport would receive $6 million for renovations through federal funding.

The current plans include a new terminal, a passenger waiting area, a pilots lounge and a classroom for aviation education.

Airport officials say the expansion will double the size of their current terminal.

The funding bill is expected to be considered this week.