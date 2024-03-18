2 People Pulled To Safety After Falling Into Rising Waters Near Ponca City

Game wardens say a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were rescued after falling under the Kaw Dam while waters rose around them.

Two people were rescued after falling into water east of Ponca City, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Game wardens say a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were rescued after falling under the Kaw Dam while waters rose around them.

ODWC said two game wardens were able to pull them to safety and get them treated for minor injuries they sustained.

Game wardens said if you plan to fish the tailwaters below any dam, move to the safety of higher ground when you hear warning sirens.