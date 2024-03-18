Oklahoma City Zoo Looking For Volunteers Ahead Of Spring Break

The zoo said over 100 volunteers are working hard during March to make sure this zoo is clean as can be ahead of spring break.

Monday, March 18th 2024, 7:26 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Zoo is looking for volunteers to help clean up the zoo ahead of spring break.

The zoo said over 100 volunteers are working hard during March to make sure this zoo is clean as can be.

"We want all of our guests to have a good experience while they're here," Judy Smith, a volunteer, said. "If there's trash around, that doesn't increase the experience, so we want everybody to really enjoy the visit."

Volunteers are killing disinfecting areas surrounding the exhibits, and picking up anything that doesn't belong on the grounds.

The Oklahoma City Zoo said the shifts are almost completely full of volunteers doing a very important job of keeping both guests and animals safe.
