Oklahoma City police said they were chasing a driver who crashed into a pole under a bridge near North Kelley Avenue and East Memorial Road.

By: News 9

-

A driver was leading police on a pursuit Monday morning before crashing in north Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City police said they were chasing a driver who crashed into a pole under a bridge near North Kelley Avenue and East Memorial Road.

According to police, the driver has been taken into custody.

It is unknown how the pursuit began.