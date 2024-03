Here are some of the reactions on social media after the 2024 Men's NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed and the Sooners were not included.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

The Sooners barely missed out on the 2024 Men's NCAA Tournament and are now on a three-year streak of missing the big dance.

This year, Oklahoma was the highest-ranked team to miss the tournament and after starting the season 10-0, fans are bummed out.

Here's the reaction on social media after the Sooners were left out of the bracket: