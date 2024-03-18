Man Known As 'Santa Blair' Passes Away

Known as "Santa Blair", he shared the magic of Christmas with children and adults by visiting hospitals, daycares and schools in his unique, self-designed costumes.

By: News 9

Tributes and condolences are coming in for Kenny Blair, who died on Saturday at the age of 65.

The former NFL player and Douglass High School coach was widely known as "Santa Blair".

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt shared this statement on his social media:

"It’s devastating to hear that Kenny Blair passed away on Saturday. Coach, teacher, NFL player, and best known to millions as Santa Blair. Santa Blair was an identity that came to Kenny late in life, and it took him to national heights of fame. But it was Kenny who spent decades mentoring the young people of Oklahoma City as a teacher and coach at multiple OKCPS high schools. Like all great teachers and coaches, Kenny Blair positively influenced hundreds of lives. And as Santa Blair, he brought joy to millions of people of all ages. Few people can claim such an extraordinary legacy."





Here's what Santa Blair told us about his legacy in 2022:

"Santa is the character, it's not the color of their skin. But I believe that our children should see someone that looks like them and that's why I took the part."

The OKC Thunder is also paying tribute to Blair.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends and students.

