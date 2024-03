The world's largest junior livestock show featured Oklahoma students in the Oklahoma Youth Expo.

By: News 9

-

The world's largest junior livestock show featured Oklahoma students in the Oklahoma Youth Expo.

News 9 spoke with Kass Newell, the Executive Vice President, about Saturday's show.

Students from all 77 Oklahoma counties showed off their hard work in the livestock shows. Students are eligible to make up to $100,000 in these livestock shows.

To learn more about the Oklahoma Youth Expo, click here.