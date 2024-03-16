1 Killed In Crash Near Bricktown

One person is dead and another injured after a crash near Bricktown in Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

-

One person is dead and another injured after an early-morning crash near Bricktown in Oklahoma City, according to police.

Police say the couple was leaving Bricktown on West Sheridan Avenue headed east when they failed to negotiate a curve, departed the road and came to rest on railroad tracks.

The male passenger died at the scene, according to police. The female driver was taken to a local hospital, police say.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.