1 Killed In Crash Near Bricktown

Saturday, March 16th 2024, 9:34 am
One person is dead and another injured after an early-morning crash near Bricktown in Oklahoma City, according to police.
Police say the couple was leaving Bricktown on West Sheridan Avenue headed east when they failed to negotiate a curve, departed the road and came to rest on railroad tracks.
The male passenger died at the scene, according to police. The female driver was taken to a local hospital, police say.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
