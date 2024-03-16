Anti-Bullying Legislation In Honor Of Mustang Student Advances To House

A bill made in honor of a Mustang student who died by suicide earlier this year has passed out of the Senate and will make its way to the House.

By: News 9

A bill that honors a Mustang student who died by suicide earlier this year has passed out of the Senate and is headed to the House.

Senate Bill 1100 would make it illegal to threaten, harass, or inflict physical or emotional distress on another person, including through electronic devices.

The family of Jot Turner worked with lawmakers on the bill and sent News 9 a statement saying:

"It is our hope that people begin to understand the impact their words and actions online can have on others."



