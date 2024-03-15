Oklahoma History Center Showcasing Farm To Table Festival

Organizers of the Farm To Table Festival in Oklahoma City say there will be multiple activities designed to showcase the work and livelihood of the state's farming community.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma History Center will be hosting the Farm To Table Festival on Saturday, highlighting the efforts of farmer hard at work growing and supplying food across the state.

Sarah Dumas, deputy director of the museum, joined the News 9 team on the Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about the event.

Dumas said the festival is expected to be very exciting, with multiple activities for guests to participate in as well as opportunities to learn more about Oklahoma's farming community.

"We're going to have lots of animals outside that people are going to be able to engage with," Dumas said. "We're going to have some demonstrations of some Dutch oven cooking, both historic and modern.

Dumas said the festival begins at 10 a.m., and runs to 3 p.m. Entrance to the museum galleries is $5 for those interested in visiting the rest of the museum, but access to the festival will be free.

"We're very excited to have people come out... to kick off the spring season here in our great state," Dumas said.