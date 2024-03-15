1 Dead After Overnight Shooting In SE Oklahoma City Neighborhood

The deadly shooting happened on SE 27th Street after midnight on Friday, March 15, police said. Police said as of now they do have all suspects in custody.

One person is dead following an overnight shooting in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened on SE 27th Street after midnight on Friday, March 15, police said.

Oklahoma City police said they were called to the scene due to a disturbance. When officers arrived, they transported the victim to the hospital, police said. The victim died shortly after arriving to the hospital, police said.

Sergeant Brad Gilmore with OKCPD said all parties involved were taken to police headquarters. Detectives are interviewing and gathering information to figure out the motive behind this shooting, police said.

"At this time, we have all parties involved and we have taken them down to headquarters to figure out what happened," Sgt. Gilmore said.

Gilmore said as of now they do have all suspects in custody. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.