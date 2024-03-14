Spend Spring Break In Downtown Oklahoma City

As families gear up for spring break, Downtown Oklahoma City has attractions for the whole family to enjoy.

Downtown OKC Partnership President and CEO Jennifer Nakayama came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the activities everyone can participate in.

Nakayama said there are many opportunities for families, couples, and other groups to enjoy downtown attractions.

"Things that maybe always seem to appeal from a tourist perspective, but why can't residents be a tourist in our own town?" Nakayama said.

Some of the attractions she talked about are Harkins Theatres, a water taxi through downtown canals, murals, the Land Run Monument, bowling, the American Banjo Museum, Exhibit C Gallery, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, and more.

CLICK HERE to see a list of events and things to do in Downtown OKC.

CLICK HERE to view Bricktown's list of spring break activities.