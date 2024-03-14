Engineering Program For Children Teaching Hands-On Abilities, Building Social Skills

Educators at The Learning Experience in southwestern Oklahoma City say an engineering program designed for children under 5 is helping them develop multiple skills.

A southwest Oklahoma City preschool is teaching its children the fundamentals of engineering through a new program.

Educators said the lessons and activities are tailored specifically to each group from ages 1 to 5 years old.

"I love watching their eyes light up," The Learning Experience owner Victoria Taylot said. "Seeing that lightbulb go off in their head when they learn how to actually turn that screw, or actually getting that problem solving in place."

Taylot said if you watched the children in action, you'd see toddlers playing with cups, balls, and rings to increasing their hand-eye coordination.

Aside from the physical benefits, educators said, the preschoolers are also strengthening relationships and building emotional regulation.

"The feeling of it is really amazing," Taylot said. "It's one of the best things, and its kind of what keeps you going every day is knowing that they are growing and going home and saying 'mommy look what I did.'"

The young engineers are roughly halfway through the program, but at the end, they’ll have a celebration to show their parents the big things they've accomplished.

After the engineering program comes to an end, The Learning Experience said they will move on to the next subject.