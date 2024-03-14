Oklahoma Bill To Offer Free Cancer Screenings For Firefighters Heads To Senate

A former OKC firefighter said a firefighter’s dangers extend far beyond the flames. This week the House passed a bill to allow firefighters free screenings for cancer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters. That's a problem across the nation and in Oklahoma.

At the Oklahoma Fire Museum time stands still, a place where the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association executive director, Mike Kelley, sees the history of his life’s work preserved forever. “I loved what I did,” Kelley said. “I’m a retired Oklahoma City firefighter. I served just short of thirty-four years. I knew at five years old I was gonna be a firefighter.”

Kelley's job came with its obvious dangers. One risk remains hidden but he said it's never absent. “Just because of the things we’re exposed to,” Kelley said. “You don’t have to look very far to find a firefighter in Oklahoma that’s been affected by cancer.”

Kelley had some experience. “Bout mid-career was diagnosed with a brain tumor that didn’t end up being cancerous,” he said. “I was fortunate.”

The American Cancer Society says patients are up to ten times more likely to survive when cancer is detected early.

House lawmakers passed House Bill 3573 which would waive the cost of cancer screenings for lung, prostate, testicular, skin, colon, and breast cancers for all firefighters, including volunteer firefighters. “Makes [firefighters] feel valued,” Kelley said.

Kelley said the inspiration came from Altus Fire Chief Greg Cross who lost his life last September. The state has lost many others. “We lost a Tulsa firefighter last month,” Kelley said.

Kelley hopes the past can inspire Oklahoma to protect the future and buy families precious time together. “Our families want us around after the job is over,” Kelley said.

The Fighting Chance for Firefighters Act passed unanimously. The measure moves to the Senate floor for lawmakers' consideration.