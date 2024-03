The Oklahoma City Zoo is bringing back a popular activity, giraffe feedings.

By: News 9

Guests can feed the zoo's growing herd on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

But for Spring Break, those feedings will be available from 11 a.m. to Noon and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The zoo is also open for an extra hour all week.