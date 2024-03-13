'I Ran': Witnesses Describe Large Fight Turned Shooting At Northwest Oklahoma City Park

Wednesday, March 13th 2024, 4:56 pm
A woman was shot in the foot on Tuesday during a scuffle at a park in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police.
Police said there was a large gathering at Lytle Park near Northwest 8th Street and Greenvale Drive when shots were fired. Witnesses said it was common to hear gunshots near the park. A report stated officers were called to the park two days in a row this week.
The most recent call to police was Tuesday night. Witnesses reported seeing a group of at least 30 people at the park.
“Looked like they was having a gathering, a little scuffle broke out then shots broke out,” said Saiveon Crosby, a witness.
Officers on the scene were told there were at least three people involved in the fight with guns shooting at the ground. Police said a victim showed up to a local hospital reportedly shot in the foot.
“Soon as I heard the first one, I ran, turned my back and got up out of the way for safety,” said Crosby. “Prayers to whoever got hit because there was a lot of shots.”
Officers found spent shell casings and damage to a car at the scene, but none of the alleged shooters were still there.
Police did arrest several people the day before after a fight broke out at the park. They were arrested for disorderly conduct.
