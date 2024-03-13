Local Veterinarian Urges Pet Owners To Protect Animals During Peak Flea And Tick Season

Dr. Summer Hiddink from Yukon Hills Animal Hospital joined News 9 to discuss the dangers of fleas and ticks to humans and animals as we enter Spring and Summer.

By: News 9

Spring and summer are Oklahoma's peak flea and tick seasons as the weather begins to warm up.

Dr. Summer Hiddink with Yukon Hills Animal Hospital said reducing your pet's risk of flea and tick-borne illness can be as simple as taking a few preventative steps.

She sat down with News 9 this morning to talk more about what pet owners can do as we enter these riskier seasons.

Hiddink said in the warmer months, fleas and ticks are more common, especially because many pet owners participate in outdoor activities.

She said it is important to protect yourself and your pet from diseases such as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Lyme Disease, and more that can be passed through fleas and ticks.

"All of these can be really harmful to dogs, causing organ dysfunction, joint pain, and sometimes it can be even deadly," Hiddink said.

Hiddink said excessive itching, hair loss, skin infection, and irritation are signs that your dog may have fleas or ticks.

"Fleas also, again, carry diseases too, so that's something that you want to watch out for and prevent in the summer time," Hiddink said.

Hiddink said it is important to remain diligent as fleas and ticks are a concern year-round.

She said it does not get cold enough for long enough in Oklahoma to kill them off completely.

"Keep on top of it and make sure that you are using monthly preventions," Hiddink said.

She said there are many prevention options, and a veterinarian should be able to recommend what is best for your animals.