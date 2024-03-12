Oklahoma Beef Council Celebrating State Classic: Onion Burgers

The Oklahoma Onion Burger Trail, featuring 22 local restaurants, will showcase one of the state's classic foods.

By: News 9

-

Tuesday morning, the News 9 team was joined by the Oklahoma Beef Council as they get ready to launch their new promotion celebrating authentic Oklahoma Onion Burgers.

The Oklahoma Onion Burger Trail, featuring 22 local restaurants, will showcase one of the state's classic foods.

Between March 1 and Aug. 31, onion burger enjoyers can visit each of the 22 restaurants, and everyone who visits each restaurant with either a digital or printed pass will be entered to win a $500 beef certificate.

For more information and to access a digital or printed pass, click here.