Girl Scouts Of Western Oklahoma Talk Importance Of Program On National Girl Scout Day

Girl Scouts all over the country are celebrating National Girl Scout Day on Tuesday, which falls right in the middle of cookie season.

By: News 9

Current and former Girl Scouts are celebrating National Girl Scout Day on March 12.

The CEO of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma, Janienne Bella, and Girl Scout Sierra Karl, joined us on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the importance of the Girl Scout movement.

Bella said this day is important because it celebrates the millions of women and girls who have been in Girl Scouts.

"Girl Scouts is all about life skills and leadership wrapped up in a bunch of fun, friendships, and dreaming about possibilities for girls," Bella said.

Karl has been a part of Girl Scouts for ten years and sells thousands of boxes of cookies each selling season.

She said her favorite thing about her involvement has been learning life skills like finances and entrepreneurship.

"I am learning all of these important life skills that are going to help me in the future, I know, as an adult," Karl said.

Karl said she likes selling cookies because she feels like she is learning to run her own business.

"I get to market, I get to sell, I get to speak up and be outside of my comfort zone, which I really love to do," Karl said.

Girls Scouts is hosting a community event at Camp Trivera for girls in Pre-K through 11th grade on April 7.

Bella said girls and parents can come out and see what the program is all about. Activities include a scavenger hunt, flight simulator, free eclipse glasses, and more.

For more information on Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma, CLICK HERE.