Despite Recent Dip, Gas Prices Still High At Oklahoma Pumps Compared To Previous Months

By: News 9

Gas prices in Oklahoma City have seen a slight dip in the past couple days, but prices are still high compared to a month ago.

Oklahoma Cabinet Secretary of Energy and Environment Ken McQueen said a price increase is actually typical for this time of year due to supply and demand, as well as switching from a winter fuel blend to a summer blend.

McQueen also says scheduled refinery maintenance across the country may also drive up costs, but that even with the increase in prices here in Oklahoma City, the prices aren’t spiking as high as other parts of the country.

"In the summertime, with higher ambient temperatures, we need less volatile gasoline," McQueen said. "Those components are typically more expensive than what we see in the winter blends,”

Gas prices on average across the state and Oklahoma City metro are both sitting at $3.08 per gallon, a decrease of about two cents from Monday, but up 38 cents from a month ago. Both are well below the national average of $3.39 per gallon.

Secretary McQueen said to expect prices in Oklahoma to stay in the low $3 per gallon range through most of the summer.