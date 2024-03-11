$300 Million 5-Year Airport Construction Plan Announced

The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics is rolling out a five-year airport construction plan.

It would send over $300 million to airports across the state, and the biggest chunk to Will Rogers World Airport. "Make sure we have our 108 airports running in tip top shape," said Executive Director Grayson Ardies.

Yet another development project will be in the works for Will Rogers, and it’s just the next on a long list for OKC's travel hub.

This one is focused on reinforcing what the airport already offers as hopes of international travel are on the horizon.

Ardies says pro-growth infrastructure is key as the aviation industry in Oklahoma continues to grow.

"Utilities, taxiways, hangar investments, fuel systems to allow our aviation businesses to blossom," he said.

Aviation is the second largest industry in Oklahoma, which is why his department hopes to funnel over $316 million to airport improvements statewide.

"The backbone of that industry being the infrastructure we have in place," Ardies said.

Improved infrastructure already paying off at Will Rogers World Airport and they would be set to receive another $40 million in funding from the ACP. "You want to build on what you have," Airport Director Jeff Mulder said.

The funding would be used to build three new hangars for airplane maintenance and repairs.

"It's responding to the demand for more customers," he said. "Those are all pieces of the puzzle that help grow the economy and offer new services."

He also says the “puzzle pieces” could ultimately help pave the way to international travel and future expansions, which are all on the horizon for Will Rogers World Airport.

"I think between the great work that the airport is doing and the great work the state is doing investing in commercial air service development, I think it's going to allow for either those international destinations or at least additional nonstop destinations across the continental United States," Ardies added.

The plan also includes good news for some of our rural airports here in the state, as the focus on “pro-growth plans” also applies outside the metro. Ardies explained the Department is focusing heavily on bringing more businesses and economic growth into smaller municipal airports.

"When you see like a 50- to 75-person company in a small town that might be the heart and soul of that airport and heart and soul of the economic presence in that community,” he explained. “Helping them out in any way we can and investing in that infrastructure so they can grow. That's really what we're trying to do here with these pro-growth investments, not just in the Oklahoma City metro area but across the state as a whole."

Alva, El Reno, Woodward, and Altus are just a few of the smaller airports set to receive funding.

The 5-year plan will go back up for final approval at the Department’s commission meeting on May 15.