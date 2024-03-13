March Concerts In Oklahoma City

Wednesday, March 13th 2024, 2:29 pm
Need something to do on the weekend? Are you just a fan of live music? Here are the bands and artists coming to OKC in March.
Band/Artist: Sunny Day Real Estate
Date: March 14
Concert Venue: Beer City Music Hall
Genre: Rock
Songs Of Note: In Circles, Seven
Where To Buy Tickets: https://seatgeek.com/sunny-day-real-estate-tickets/oklahoma-city-oklahoma-beer-city-music-hall-2024-03-14-8-pm/concert/6413011
Band/Artist: Kolton Moore & The Clever Few
Date: March 15
Concert Venue: Beer City Music Hall
Genre: Country/Folk
Songs Of Note: Tattooed Cigarette, Dear Mom
Where To Buy Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/Z7r9jZ1A774_Z?tmrid=TMR-4115640&routing=y
Band/Artist: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Date: March 15
Concert Venue: Tower Theatre
Genre: Blues, Rock
Songs Of Note: Outside Of This Town, 662
Where To Buy Tickets:https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/Z7r9jZ1A7Af4v?tmrid=TMR-4154541&routing=y
Band/Artist: The Damn Quails
Date: March 15
Concert Venue: Diamond Ballroom
Genre: Folk, Country
Songs Of Note: Fool’s Gold, Me and the Whiskey
Where To Buy Tickets:https://seatgeek.com/the-damn-quails-tickets/oklahoma-city-oklahoma-diamond-ballroom-2024-03-15-8-30-pm/concert/6301373
Band/Artist: Hannah Wicklund
Date: March 20
Concert Venue: Beer City Music Hall
Genre: Rock
Songs Of Note: Bomb Through The Breeze, Hide and Seek
Where To Buy Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/Z7r9jZ1A7eK76?tmrid=TMR-4093107&routing=y
Band/Artist: Triston Marez
Date: March 22
Concert Venue: Diamond Ballroom
Genre: Country
Songs Of Note: Darlin’, Forgot About You
Where To Buy Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/Z7r9jZ1A7AYvd?tmrid=TMR-4170043&routing=y
Band/Artist: Wheatus
Date: March 23
Concert Venue: The Blue Door
Genre: Rock
Songs Of Note: Teenage Dirtbag, A Little Respect
Where To Buy Tickets: https://seatgeek.com/wheatus-tickets/oklahoma-city-oklahoma-the-blue-door-2024-03-23-8-pm/concert/6418389
Band/Artist: Corey Kent
Date: March 30
Concert Venue: Criterion Theater
Genre: Country
Songs Of Note: Wild As Her, This Heart
Where To Buy Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/Z7r9jZ1A7vSuv?tmrid=TMR-4073341&routing=y
