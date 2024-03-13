March Concerts In Oklahoma City

Need something to do on the weekend? Are you just a fan of live music? Here are the bands and artists coming to OKC in March.

Band/Artist: Sunny Day Real Estate﻿

Date: March 14

Concert Venue: Beer City Music Hall

Genre: Rock

Songs Of Note: In Circles, Seven

Where To Buy Tickets: https://seatgeek.com/sunny-day-real-estate-tickets/oklahoma-city-oklahoma-beer-city-music-hall-2024-03-14-8-pm/concert/6413011

Band/Artist: Kolton Moore & The Clever Few

Date: March 15

Concert Venue: Beer City Music Hall

Genre: Country/Folk

Songs Of Note: Tattooed Cigarette, Dear Mom

Where To Buy Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/Z7r9jZ1A774_Z?tmrid=TMR-4115640&routing=y

Band/Artist: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Date: March 15

Concert Venue: Tower Theatre

Genre: Blues, Rock

Songs Of Note: Outside Of This Town, 662

Where To Buy Tickets:https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/Z7r9jZ1A7Af4v?tmrid=TMR-4154541&routing=y

Band/Artist: The Damn Quails

Date: March 15

Concert Venue: Diamond Ballroom

Genre: Folk, Country

Songs Of Note: Fool’s Gold, Me and the Whiskey

Where To Buy Tickets:https://seatgeek.com/the-damn-quails-tickets/oklahoma-city-oklahoma-diamond-ballroom-2024-03-15-8-30-pm/concert/6301373

Band/Artist: Hannah Wicklund

Date: March 20

Concert Venue: Beer City Music Hall

Genre: Rock

Songs Of Note: Bomb Through The Breeze, Hide and Seek

Where To Buy Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/Z7r9jZ1A7eK76?tmrid=TMR-4093107&routing=y

Band/Artist: Triston Marez

Date: March 22

Concert Venue: Diamond Ballroom

Genre: Country

Songs Of Note: Darlin’, Forgot About You

Where To Buy Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/Z7r9jZ1A7AYvd?tmrid=TMR-4170043&routing=y

Band/Artist: Wheatus

Date: March 23

Concert Venue: The Blue Door

Genre: Rock

Songs Of Note: Teenage Dirtbag, A Little Respect

Where To Buy Tickets: https://seatgeek.com/wheatus-tickets/oklahoma-city-oklahoma-the-blue-door-2024-03-23-8-pm/concert/6418389

Band/Artist: Corey Kent

Date: March 30

Concert Venue: Criterion Theater

Genre: Country

Songs Of Note: Wild As Her, This Heart

Where To Buy Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/Z7r9jZ1A7vSuv?tmrid=TMR-4073341&routing=y