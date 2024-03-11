Crews Contain NW OKC Commercial Fire

Authorities contained a commercial fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

The fire is located near Northwest 39th Street and Interstate 44.

This is the third time News 9 has covered this building catching fire.

Firefighters searched and evacuated the nearby building.

Multiple tankers were called to the scene, due to a water break in the area.

There are no injuries reported and the cause is under investigation, according to OKCFD. Firefighters will continue to work on scene, hitting hot spots.

