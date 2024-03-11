Crews Contain NW OKC Commercial Fire

Authorities contained a commercial fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Monday, March 11th 2024, 2:48 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

The fire is located near Northwest 39th Street and Interstate 44.

This is the third time News 9 has covered this building catching fire.

Firefighters searched and evacuated the nearby building.

Multiple tankers were called to the scene, due to a water break in the area.

There are no injuries reported and the cause is under investigation, according to OKCFD. Firefighters will continue to work on scene, hitting hot spots.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
