Okla. House of Representatives Approves Legislation That Offers Free Cancer Screenings For Firefighters

According to a press release, the Oklahoma House of Representatives approved legislation that would offer free cancer screenings to all Oklahoma firefighters on Monday.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma House of Representatives approved legislation that would offer free cancer screenings to all Oklahoma firefighters, according to a press release.

The release from the Oklahoma House of Representatives said on Monday House Bill 3573, authored by Rep. Daniel Pae, (R-Lawton), would cover screenings for lung, prostate, testicular, skin, colon, and breast cancers for all firefighters, including volunteer firefighters.

Pae said this is a way to show gratitude to all firefighters who risk their lives to save the community.

“While we may not be able to protect our firefighters while they're in a blaze, we can help ensure free early detection of cancer after their exposure to carcinogenic materials in the line of duty," Pae said.

According to the release, Cancer is the number one cause of death for active-duty firefighters.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies the firefighter occupation as carcinogenic to humans, which puts the firefighter occupation in the same risk category as formaldehyde, cigarette smoke, and asbestos.

According to the American Cancer Society, a patient is up to ten times more likely to survive if cancer is detected early.

Pae said the bill presents a comprehensive approach to ensuring all firefighters, whether professional, volunteer, or retired, have this opportunity.

The release said HB3573 encourages cancer centers to offer free screenings for firefighters, adds firefighters to existing Office of Management and Enterprise Services plans that offer cancer screenings, and establishes a tax credit for those on private plans.

According to the release, the bill passed the floor 92-0 and is now available to be heard in the Senate, where it is authored by Sen. Blake Stephens (R-Tahlequah).