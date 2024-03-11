Canterbury Voices Performs On The Porch Ahead Of ‘Concert For All The Saints (Especially Patrick)’

Canterbury Voices, the oldest and largest auditioned choir, has a special St. Patrick's Day concert on Thursday at the Oklahoma City Civic Center.

By: News 9

Canterbury Voices, the oldest and largest auditioned choir in Oklahoma, has several concerts coming up in its 55th season.

Artistic Director Dr. Julie Yu and choir members came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to perform and talk about one of their upcoming concerts.

On Thursday at the Oklahoma City Civic Center, Canterbury and Canterbury Chamber Voices will hold their ‘Concert For All The Saints(Especially Patrick)’ featuring Grammy-winning Baritone Nick Stoppel.

Tickets start at $23.

For more information, CLICK HERE.