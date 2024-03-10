1 In Custody, 1 Outstanding After Pursuit Ends With Crash

Police say a suspect is in custody and another is outstanding after an alleged pursuit ended with a crash and two people running from the scene on foot Saturday night.

By: News 9

The crash ended near Choctaw around NE 50th and Dungee, Oklahoma City Police say.

Police said it started as a pursuit on traffic charges. The vehicle was stopped with a spike strip and two people ran away, police say.

Authorities say the Jones Police Department laid down the spike strips and speeds reached up to 85 miles per hour.

At least one vehicle was sideswiped by the pursuit car in Midwest City. MWC Police worked that collision.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



