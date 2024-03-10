'Her Boys Deserve Answers': Family Member Searching For Closure In Unsolved 2017 Oklahoma City Murder

A metro family has questions surrounding their loved one's unsolved murder. The victim was stabbed and beaten to death in 2017 in a northwest Oklahoma City motel room.

-

A metro family has questions surrounding their loved one's unsolved murder. The victim was stabbed and beaten to death in 2017 in a northwest Oklahoma City motel room.

“We deserve answers,” said victim’s relative. “Her boys deserve answers.”

The relative does not want her face or name revealed for safety reasons but she wants Megan Henson’s story retold.

The last time the family spoke to the 24-year-old woman was the day before she checked into a Days Inn motel on Northwest 39th Street and May Avenue. Police said the last person seen with Henson was a man named David Adair.

“From what I understand,” said the relative. “The video camera footage shows him entering and leaving the hotel.”

A Days Inn housekeeper made the gruesome discovery.

“The autopsy, I believe they stopped counting at 36 stab wounds,” said the relative. “She had broken bones; the hotel room was completely destroyed.”

Police said Adair left the room the day Henson's body was found. He was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

“They arrested David and let him go,” said the relative. “Didn’t have enough evidence for him apparently.”

Court records showed new DNA evidence was introduced to the case in 2019, but police and the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office have not released any further details.

“Whose is it?” said the relative. “Was there someone else involved?”

The relative said Henson's oldest son has questions about his mother's death.

“He’s getting to the age of asking what happened to my mom?” said the relative. “Why did mommy die? Why can’t I see her? Why can’t I talk to her?”

She knows someone out there has those answers.

“Because even if David didn’t do it, David knows what happened,” said the relative.

The murder charge against Adair was dropped without prejudice, meaning the District Attorney’s office can refile if new evidence is presented.

He is currently serving a prison sentence for a different case.

Police said Henson's murder is still an open investigation.