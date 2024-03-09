Cowgirls End Season With Loss Against TCU In Kansas City

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team saw its season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion with a 68-66 loss against TCU in the second round of the Big 12 Championship inside T-Mobile Center on Friday afternoon.

Friday, March 8th 2024, 10:48 pm

By: OSU Athletics


The Cowgirls dipped to 14-16, while the Horned Frogs improved to 20-10.

TCU jumped in front early and led by as many as six in the first period before ultimately taking a 16-11 lead into the second.

The Cowgirls knotted the score at 21 apiece on a Lior Garzon 3-pointer four minutes into the second period. OSU would move in front at the 4:08 mark, 25-23, on an Anna Gret Asi jumper before the Frogs would close the half on a 10-0 run to lead 33-25 at the break.

With six minutes remaining in the third, TCU saw its lead swell to 12 at 44-32 and led by 10 with three minutes to go in the frame when OSU staged its rally. The Cowgirls got back-to-back treys from Rylee Langerman and Quincy Noble followed by a Stailee Heard layup and another Langerman basket to tie the score at 47 with less than a minute to go.

Asi drilled a trey with 10 seconds left before TCU scored at the buzzer to cut OSU's advantage to one at 50-49.

OSU scored 10 of the first 15 points in the final frame to lead, 60-54, with 6:36 to go. However, TCU would hit a pair of treys over the next 90 seconds to tie the score.

The score was tied three times over the final 2:45 before TCU cashed in a pair of free throws with less than 30 seconds left to move in front, 68-66. The Cowgirls missed a jumper to force overtime as time expired.

Noble led all scorers with 26 points, while Langerman and Asi added 12 apiece. Heard finished with nine points, six assists and a career-high 14 rebounds.
