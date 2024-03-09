OKC Officer Returns To Work After 2023 Beating, Judge Sentences Man To Prison

A judge sentenced a metro man to prison on Friday for the brutal beating of an Oklahoma City police officer last year.

-

A judge sentenced a metro man to prison on Friday for the brutal beating of an Oklahoma City police officer.

Sergeant Morgan Reynolds was beaten unconscious during a domestic call last year.

The judge sentenced DeAngelo Wright, 27, to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery of a police officer. The officer's family said after the hearing the sentence was not justice for the crime.

The chilling assault was caught on Reynolds' body camera as she attempted to pat down Wright. Reynolds was responding to a domestic call involving Wright and a woman last April.

Wright has since been in jail. He gave up his right to a jury trial and was brought to the courtroom on Friday, shackled and prepared to be sentenced for the brutal attack. “He entered a plea of guilty for aggravated assault and battery on Sergeant Morgan Reynolds,” said Mykel Fry, Oklahoma County Assistant District Attorney.

Fry said Wright would serve 45 percent of his 35-year sentence before he will be eligible for parole. Reynolds' family and fellow officers attended the hearing; however, she was not there. “She was not here to give a statement, “ said Fry. “Primarily she does not want to give this defendant another second of her time or her thoughts.”

Reynolds suffered severe injuries from the attack including a broken jaw, broken nose, missing teeth, and a severe concussion. The injuries did not stop Reynolds from returning to work 10 days ago. “She is back on patrol, and I will tell everybody that she is the strongest person I’ve ever known, man or woman,” said Fry.

Wright pleaded no contest to the two domestic abuse charges. He will undergo mental health treatment while in prison.