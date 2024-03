Growing Oklahoma educates viewers on the care and keeping of plants in our climate.

By: News 9

Spring is on the way and that may have many of us thinking about planting things in our yards and gardens.

In today's Growing Oklahoma, News 9's team is talking about seeds.

The anchors were joined by Faith Shirley, a horticulturist with the Myriad Botanical Gardens to talk about what you should be planting.