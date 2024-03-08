Thunder Friday Nights: Oklahoma City Takes Home Win Streak Into Matchup With Miami

Oklahoma City will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Thunder take on Miami.

By: News 9, News On 6, Associated Press

-

Oklahoma City will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Thunder take on Miami.

It's another 'Thunder Friday Nights' matchup! You can tune in to the ball game for free as the Thunder take on the Heat. You can watch the game live in Tulsa on COX CH 53 and 6.3 or in OKC on COX CH 7 and KSBI 52.

The Thunder are 24-6 in home games. Oklahoma City ranks ninth in the league with 15.4 fast break points per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 3.7.

The Heat are 18-14 in road games. Miami ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Thunder's 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Heat allow. The Heat are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 45.3% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 128-120 on Jan. 11. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points to help lead the Thunder to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 22.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the past 10 games.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and four assists for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 15.7 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 123.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 112.0 points, 41.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Heat: Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Tyler Herro: day to day (foot), Kevin Love: day to day (heel).



