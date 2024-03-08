Carpenter Square Theatre Previews Their Best In Ten Event On The Porch

The Carpenter Square Theatre is hosting its annual fundraiser, Best in Ten, a ten-minute play contest and festival.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City's Carpenter Square Theatre is gearing up for its Best in Ten Festival and Fundraiser.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch went to the theatre to talk to Executive Director Rhonda Clark about the event, and our Tevis Hillis got to try her hand at an example.

For several years, the Carpenter Square Theatre has held a ten-minute play contest called Best in Ten.

Clark said Oklahoma playwrights can submit their short plays, and they pick about four of them to be presented as staged readings.

In addition to the plays, there will be a silent auction, food from local restaurants, and a cash bar.

The event starts at 7:10 on March 23 at the Carpenter Square Theater.

