On International Women's Day, Francis Tuttle Technology Center Students, Instructors Making Impact

As International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world on Friday, in Oklahoma, local women are making their mark on the world.

In Oklahoma City, two women at Francis Tuttle Technology Center are defying the odds in male-dominated industries top pursue their careers.

One of those women, Lakyn Steward, said she likes to work with her hands, and though often outnumbered in welding class, wants women to enter the field with pride.

"As a girl coming into a very male-dominated area of work, it's definitely something you have to get over mentally," Steward said."[I'm] Making my voice heard, just being able to prove myself more than the other guys and holding myself to a higher standard around them."

Julia Southern, who teaches machining at Francis Tuttle, said she was motivated to enter her industry to make more money.

"I decided to get a job that would pay me more than the office," Southern said. "I needed a man's job."

Julia said she knows times are changing, but she’s still had to work a little harder than most.

"There are still men, old school men, who I have to prove myself [to]," Southern said. "Which I don't mind, because respect is something you earn, so I gain respect by doing the best job I can do."

Both women speak highly about the supportive community at Francis Tuttle, and said they want others to never be afraid to try something new, no matter what obstacles you may face.