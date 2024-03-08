Oklahoma City Museum Of Art Shares Upcoming Exhibits On The Porch

Richard Bruner from the Oklahoma City Museum of Art came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about what exhibits they are working on and what is available in the museum store.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is getting ready to unveil several new exhibits this Spring and Summer.

Richard Bruner, with the museum store, came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss their current projects.

On Saturday, March 9, they are opening Magnificent Beauty: Georgia O'Keeffe and the Art of the Flower which will explore flowers in painting and photography by artist Georgia O'Keeffe and photographer Imogen Cunningham.

Bruner said they will be selling books, notecards, prints, vases, and more to commemorate the exhibit in the store.

He said they are also excited about the exhibit Edith Head: Hollywood's Costume Designer, which will open in June and feature costumes, sketches, and screenings of costume designer Edith Head's life work.

Bruner said there will be costumes displayed that have been worn by many classic Hollywood movie stars such as Audrey Hepburn.

The store is selling an Edith Head coffee table book, which will be available online and in-store.

For more information on future exhibits and how to purchase merchandise, CLICK HERE.