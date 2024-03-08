Shawnee Police Searching For New Leads In 2022 Shooting

After Brandon Kaseca was shot and killed in his Shawnee home in 2022, Shawnee Police say they are looking for additional leads to solve the case.

By: News 9

Two years after a deadly shooting in Shawnee, police are looking to for additional leads to finally make an arrest.

Shawnee Police said Brandon Kaseca was shot and killed in his Shawnee home in 2022.

Friends of Kaseca said he was sleeping when someone rushed in and began shooting, killing him.

“I thought it was just a joke at first," Shalonda McCurtain," a friend of Kaseca, said. "When my daughter text me that’s when I knew it had really happened.”

Officers said Kaseca died at the scene.

If you have any information, investigators said to notify the Shawnee Police Department.