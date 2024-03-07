OHP: Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued For 47-Year-Old Woman

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department activated an Endangered Missing Persons Alert Wednesday evening. Authorities are searching for 47-year-old Leaetta Owens.

By: News 9

Authorities are searching for 47-year-old Leaetta Owens. Owens is five foot three inches, 165 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities stated in the alert that Owens was last seen near Dobbs Road and Danny Lane. If you have information please call 911.

