OHP: Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued For 47-Year-Old Woman

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department activated an Endangered Missing Persons Alert Wednesday evening. Authorities are searching for 47-year-old Leaetta Owens.

Wednesday, March 6th 2024, 6:47 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department issued an Endangered Missing Persons Alert Wednesday evening.

Authorities are searching for 47-year-old Leaetta Owens. Owens is five foot three inches, 165 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities stated in the alert that Owens was last seen near Dobbs Road and Danny Lane. If you have information please call 911.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 6th, 2024

March 1st, 2024

February 2nd, 2024

January 24th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 8th, 2024

March 8th, 2024

March 8th, 2024

March 8th, 2024