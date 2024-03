The Oklahoma City Police Department was looking for a missing person, who has since been located.

By: News 9

Police say that 21-year-old Tylyn Ramos has autism and went missing on 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

OCPD later confirmed that Ramos was located and was ok Wednesday night.

