Police Arrest Man In Connection To Jan. Deadly Shooting In Oklahoma City

A man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman on Jan. 13, 2024.

Wednesday, March 6th 2024, 12:25 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Mohammad Sherzaman was arrested on an accessory to murder complaint.

Mohammad Sherzaman was arrested on an accessory to murder complaint.

Jacqueline Garcia, 22, was shot while sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot near Southwest 29th Street and Youngs Avenue, police say. Garcia was transported to a local hospital where she died, according to police.

