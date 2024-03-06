A man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman on Jan. 13, 2024.

By: News 9

Police Arrest Man In Connection To Jan. Deadly Shooting In Oklahoma City

Mohammad Sherzaman was arrested on an accessory to murder complaint.

Jacqueline Garcia, 22, was shot while sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot near Southwest 29th Street and Youngs Avenue, police say. Garcia was transported to a local hospital where she died, according to police.

