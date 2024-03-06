Police Arrest Man In Connection To Jan. Deadly Shooting In Oklahoma City

Wednesday, March 6th 2024, 12:25 pm
A man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman on Jan. 13, 2024.
Mohammad Sherzaman was arrested on an accessory to murder complaint.
Jacqueline Garcia, 22, was shot while sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot near Southwest 29th Street and Youngs Avenue, police say. Garcia was transported to a local hospital where she died, according to police.
Related: Woman Dies In SW Oklahoma City, Police Search For Suspect
March 6th, 2024
March 6th, 2024
March 7th, 2024