The Oklahoma City Arts Council is allowing young artists to sell their artwork at the upcoming Festival of the Arts.

By: News 9

OKC Arts Council To Hold Youth Art Sale At Festival Of Arts In April

The Oklahoma City Arts Council is giving young artists an opportunity to sell their artwork at the upcoming Festival of the Arts.

Jill Coker with Arts Council OKC joined us in the studio to talk more about the event.

The youth art sale is on Saturday of the Festival of the Arts and includes artists ages 8 to 18.

"They go through a jury process just like every artist on the ground, and they get to sell their work throughout the day," Coker said.

Coker said they will be selling all types of visual arts, including paintings, jewelry, and sculptures that are priced based on the item.

She said that the event has become so popular that they have dedicated more space to hold the art.

Coker said the event is important because it encourages young artists and gives them an opportunity to make money on their work.

"Kids made around $4,000 throughout the day, and they keep all of that the Arts Council of Oklahoma City doesn't keep any commission on that," Coker said.

She said it is important to teach children about the different aspects of art, such as displays, pricing, and public speaking.

"The youth art sale is a really unique opportunity to show kids what it's like to sell at a festival," Coker said.

Applications for the sale close on Sunday, March 10.

Artists can apply online at artcouncilokc.com and will need to submit examples of their work and an artist statement.

The jury process is later in March.

The Festival of Arts is on April 25-28, and the youth art sale is on April 27.