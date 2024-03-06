Local Foundation Discusses Scholarship Opportunities On The Porch

The Director of Scholarships joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma's mission.

A local foundation is working to connect students with donors in order to facilitate scholarships.

"We serve communities, individuals and students across the state," Amber Shelton said. "And students specifically, as well who I work with, and making sure that they can get to college and fulfill their dreams."

Students can apply online here: https://www.cfok.org/students/.

"It's like that choose your own adventure book. As it sorts it and then tells [students] exactly what scholarships they qualify for," Shelton said.

The scholarship applications are due by March 15, and the foundation notifies the applicants within 30 to 60 days.