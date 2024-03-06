Local Foundation Discusses Scholarship Opportunities On The Porch

The Director of Scholarships joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma's mission.

Wednesday, March 6th 2024, 10:13 am

By: News 9


A local foundation is working to connect students with donors in order to facilitate scholarships.

The Director of Scholarships joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma's mission.

"We serve communities, individuals and students across the state," Amber Shelton said. "And students specifically, as well who I work with, and making sure that they can get to college and fulfill their dreams."

Students can apply online here: https://www.cfok.org/students/.

"It's like that choose your own adventure book. As it sorts it and then tells [students] exactly what scholarships they qualify for," Shelton said.

The scholarship applications are due by March 15, and the foundation notifies the applicants within 30 to 60 days.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 6th, 2024

March 7th, 2024

March 5th, 2024

March 5th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 7th, 2024

March 7th, 2024

March 7th, 2024

March 7th, 2024