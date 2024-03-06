Local Foundation Discusses Scholarship Opportunities On The Porch

Wednesday, March 6th 2024, 10:13 am
A local foundation is working to connect students with donors in order to facilitate scholarships.
The Director of Scholarships joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma's mission.
"We serve communities, individuals and students across the state," Amber Shelton said. "And students specifically, as well who I work with, and making sure that they can get to college and fulfill their dreams."
Students can apply online here: https://www.cfok.org/students/.
"It's like that choose your own adventure book. As it sorts it and then tells [students] exactly what scholarships they qualify for," Shelton said.
The scholarship applications are due by March 15, and the foundation notifies the applicants within 30 to 60 days.
