Donations Keep Oklahoma City Children's Bicycle Club Alive After Thieves Make Off With Club Equipment

After thieves made off with all the equipment belonging to the OKC Bike Club, the organization said community donations are keeping them going.

An Oklahoma City nonprofit helping students bike across the community is getting back on its feet after someone stole all of the organization's equipment.

Normally, the OKC Bike Club teaches children to ride a bicycle and build their confidence, but now, the club said someone cut through the organization's storage locker and stole all their equipment.

"We worked so hard for every dollar we can get to keep this program running and to make it such a success," club founder and director Alyssa Lutz said. "To see that somebody just decided they wanted to take our kids bikes broke my heart."

However, thanks to community donations totaling around $6,000, Lutz said they were able to keep the club going.

"We go from heartbreaking to heartwarming," Lutz said. "The thing I know about Oklahoma is the Oklahoma Standard. We've seen it over and over again."

Lutz said the club intends to tighten security around their equipment, and are considering installing cameras.