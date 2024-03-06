Moore Police Department Hosts 'Burgers and Badges,' Free Community Event

The Moore Police Department is hosting its annual community event, Burgers and Badges, where community members can meet officers, enjoy free food, and participate in family activities.

By: News 9

The Moore Police Department is hosting a free event called Burgers and Badges on Thursday, March 14.

Chief of Police Todd Gibson and Sgt. Rebecca Miller came by the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to tell us about the event.

Gibson said the event is heavily focused on kids and families but also serves as a way for officers to connect with all community members.

He said it helps the department build relationships and find out what the community needs from them.

Miller said she hopes that interacting with children in the community can help eliminate fear so they are comfortable coming to the police if they need help.

Gibson said he thinks creating individual relationships and positive interactions builds a stronger community for everyone.

There will be burgers, hot dogs, snow cones, bounce houses, face painting, and other activities.

The event on March 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1311 Janeway Avenue in Moore.