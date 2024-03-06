Oklahoma City Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Stealing, Killing Pet Store Animals Expected In Court

A man who stole and later killed several animals at an Oklahoma City metro pet store in 2023 is expected ion court on Wednesday.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Man Who Pled Guilty To Stealing, Killing Pet Store Animals Expected In Court

-

An Oklahoma County judge will decide today if the man accused of killing and stealing animals at a metro pet store will serve prison time.

Oklahoma City Police say Christopher Jameson killed several animals at the pet store in northwestern Oklahoma City in July of 2023.

RELATED: Man Accused Of Stealing, Killing Animals From Oklahoma City Pet Store Pleads Guilty

Jameson pleaded guilty and was required to complete an in-custody mental health program.

If the judge deems the treatment was successful, Jameson will receive a deferred sentenced of seven years.

If not, Jameson could be sentenced to jail time. Jameson is due in court at 9am.