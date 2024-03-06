Oklahoma City Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Stealing, Killing Pet Store Animals Expected In Court

A man who stole and later killed several animals at an Oklahoma City metro pet store in 2023 is expected ion court on Wednesday.

Wednesday, March 6th 2024, 4:22 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma County judge will decide today if the man accused of killing and stealing animals at a metro pet store will serve prison time.

Oklahoma City Police say Christopher Jameson killed several animals at the pet store in northwestern Oklahoma City in July of 2023.

Jameson pleaded guilty and was required to complete an in-custody mental health program.

If the judge deems the treatment was successful, Jameson will receive a deferred sentenced of seven years.

If not, Jameson could be sentenced to jail time. Jameson is due in court at 9am.
