Oklahoma City Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Stealing, Killing Pet Store Animals Expected In Court

Wednesday, March 6th 2024, 4:22 am
An Oklahoma County judge will decide today if the man accused of killing and stealing animals at a metro pet store will serve prison time.
Oklahoma City Police say Christopher Jameson killed several animals at the pet store in northwestern Oklahoma City in July of 2023.
RELATED: Man Accused Of Stealing, Killing Animals From Oklahoma City Pet Store Pleads Guilty
Jameson pleaded guilty and was required to complete an in-custody mental health program.
If the judge deems the treatment was successful, Jameson will receive a deferred sentenced of seven years.
If not, Jameson could be sentenced to jail time. Jameson is due in court at 9am.
March 6th, 2024
March 4th, 2024
March 7th, 2024