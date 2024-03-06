Oklahoma House Lawmakers Pass Bill Honoring Late Edmond Police Sgt. CJ Nelson

A bill passed in the state House on Tuesday that would waive their children's college fees. The bill honors Edmond police Sgt. CJ Nelson who died in the line of duty in July of 2022.

Oklahoma lawmakers want to offer more support to the families of Oklahoma's fallen first responders. A bill passed in the state House on Tuesday that would waive their children's college fees.

The bill honors Edmond police Sgt. CJ Nelson who died in the line of duty in July of 2022. That summer a utility truck hit Nelson’s motorcycle – Nelson left behind his wife Jenefer and two children. “We want to be able to support those kids,” said Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond.

Osburn co-authored House Bill 1795 with Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, which aims to help families like the Nelsons. “It will provide them some financial security for sure,” Osburn said.

Current Oklahoma law pays college tuition for children of fallen police officers. “Tuition as you know is only one of the costs,” said Osburn, on the House floor on Tuesday. “Higher education is still often cost prohibitive for many, even with tuition waived.”

Osburn wanted to waive college fees for these families and expand the benefits to children of fallen emergency responders. “This is a big deal for the community of Edmond,” Osburn said.

He hopes to carry on the legacy of a public servant. “Working with the family of Sgt. CJ Nelson has been fantastic,” Osburn said. “They have been very supportive of this. We’re just honored to honor CJ Nelson throughout the process.”

Nelson had the unanimous support of House lawmakers and the community where his name lives forever. “We hope that we can carry on his legacy through this bill,” Osburn said.

The Sgt. CJ Nelson Legacy Act passed the House 92-0. The bill now heads to the Senate where it is expected to pass.