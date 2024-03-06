Cowboy Basketball Drops Final Home Game Against Texas Tech

With the result, the Cowboys moved to 12-18 overall and 4-13 in the Big 12, while the Red Raiders improved to 21-9 and 10-7 in conference play.

By: okstate.com , OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State men's basketball dropped its final home game against Texas Tech, 75-58, on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

With the result, the Cowboys moved to 12-18 overall and 4-13 in the Big 12, while the Red Raiders improved to 21-9 and 10-7 in conference play.

In OSU's final home game of the regular season, Weston Church, Jarius Hicklen, Brooks Manzer, Mike Marsh, Carson Sager, Bryce Thompson and John-Michael Wright were honored pregame during senior night festivities.

Wright led the seniors in scoring with 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting from distance to pair with three rebounds and two steals. Wright drilled his 300th career triple five minutes into the second half, adding to his prolific collegiate career.

Off the bench, Eric Dailey Jr. led the Pokes with 12 points on the evening and added a game-high nine rebounds to the stat sheet.

OSU started out cold, missing its first 11 field goals, allowing Texas Tech to jump out to a 12-1 lead after the first eight minutes of game time.

The Cowboys tightened play to seven at the nine-minute mark of the first half. The crowd was amplified after Connor Dow got a steal and slammed home the basket on a fastbreak.

The Red Raiders wouldn't let up and extended their lead to 16 before Wright put in a three-pointer and got the foul as well. Texas Tech continued to build its momentum to close the half as, off the heels of an 8-0 run, they led by as much as 23.

At halftime, the Pokes trailed 38-17. OSU was led by Quion Williams and Javon Small, each with four points after the first half.

The Pokes started out the second half on a 7-2 run with baskets from Michael-Wright, Small and Brandon Garrison, but the Red Raiders soon responded with a pair of layups from Pop Isaacs and Darrion Williams.

Isaacs and Williams added 19 and 18 points, respectively, to lead TTU in points.

Oklahoma State struck a 9-0 run in the second half to tighten play to 14 points. However, they were unable to cut play to single digits.

The Cowboys head to Provo, Utah, for their final regular season game on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.